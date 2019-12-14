Hanken School of Economics Scholarships For Developing Countries – Finland 2020

The Hanken School of Economics is offering the GBSN Scholarships to students currently studying at or alumni of GBSN member schools from developing countries. This program gives you the opportunity to specialize in your field of interest, be it Economics, Finance, Accounting, Management, Marketing, Humanitarian Logistics, or even IP Law. When you have completed a master’s degree at Hanken you will have a higher education degree in which you have gained a thorough knowledge of your major subject or program from an academic point of view as well as relevant for your future career.

Application Deadline: 15th January 2020 at 15:00 (GMT +2).

Eligible Countries: Afghanistan, Brazil, Cambodia, China, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, India, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Pakistan, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey.

To be taken at (country): Finland

Type: Masters

Number of Awards: Not specified

Value of Award:GBSN scholars will receive the Hanken Premium Scholarship, which covers full tuition fee for two years and 8000 EUR/year for living expenses.

Duration of Programme: 2 years

Eligibility:

Applicants must be a student or alum of a GBSN member school

Applicants must be citizens of the above mentioned countries

Applicants must have completed their Bachelors degree program

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

Applicants must have good academic records

How To Apply: Click Here To Apply

Visit The Official Website For More Information