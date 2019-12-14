Fidelity Bank plc doles out N34m in savings promo

Fidelity Bank Plc on Thursday gave a total of N19m as cash prizes to 13 winners across the country in its ‘Get alert in millions savings promo.’

At the draw held in Abuja,Nigeria the bank also gave out 18 consolation prizes consisting of refrigerators, and television sets among others to 18 lucky winners.

The winners were selected through a computerised and transparent simple random system used across the bank’s branches in the six geo-political zones.

Members of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and other lottery regulatory bodies in Nigeria were in attendance to witness the draw.

The Managing Director Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, who was represented by the Regional Bank Head Northwest 1, Manir Ringim, said that the N17m brought the total amount so far given under the promo to N34m.

Ringim said “What we are actually doing today is the ‘Get alert in million season 4’ and it is a promo being conducted in the bank over the last 12 years.

“This is the second draw we are conducting since the promo commenced in October 2019.

“The expectation here is that we are going to draw out a total of N19m today in the following categories, the N3m category, N2m category, N1m category to 13 lucky customers of the bank.

“Outside that we are also going to give out about 18 consolation prizes to other winners ranging from refrigerators to TV sets and generators.

“It is also worthy of note that by the end of this draw, we would have given out a total of N34m of cash from the beginning of the promo plus 36 consolation prizes.”

He said the total amount earmarked by the bank for the promo was N86m.

Ringim said that the bank’s motive for conducting the promo was to key into the national financial inclusion strategy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He expressed optimism that through the initiative, the bank would be able to reduce the percentage of financially excluded Nigerians.

“What we have actually done here so far as a bank is to buy into the national financial inclusion strategy of the nation.

“Like you are all aware, today in Nigeria over 50 million Nigerians are financially excluded and that represents over 45 per cent of the population we have in the country.

“What that does is that, it brings major impediments to the nation,” he added