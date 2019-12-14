Ascend Educational Fund Awards For International Students – Study In USA 2020

Ascend Educational Fund is a group of professionals dedicated to providing educational scholarships and mentorship to help our community reach its full potential and fulfill its promise.

Ascend Educational Fund awards scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $20,000 to immigrant students and children of immigrants who are graduating from a New York City high school to attend public or private colleges and universities, regardless of ethnicity, national origin, or immigration status.

Application Deadline: February 7, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Graduate degree

Value Of Award: $2,500 to $20,00

Number Of Awards: Varies

Eligibility:

Applicants must be born outside the United States or have two parents born outside the United States

Applicants must be a graduating senior at a high school in the five boroughs of New York City

Applicants must enroll full-time at an accredited public or private college or university in 2019-2020

How To Apply: To apply, an applicant must submit the Completed and signed application form, official high school transcript, copy of SAT or ACT score report, two letters of recommendation, Two essays. Submit all documents at info@ascendfundny.org.

