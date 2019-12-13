International Funding At University of New England – Australia 2020

The University of New England – Australia is offering the International Funding to High achieving applicants who have interest in undergoing a degree program at the Institution.

The university will provide financial support available valuing AU$30,000 per annum, tax-exempt and paid in fortnightly installments.

Application Deadline: February 28, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: PhD

Value Of Award: AU$30,000

Number Of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must have a high First Class Honours Degree or Research Master with Distinction or equivalent.

Applicants must be ready to submit a Birth certificate, certificate of citizenship or passport, research proposal, evidence of English language proficiency, full bibliographic and Evidence of up to six creative works.

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must be able to demonstrate strong research and analytical skills.

Applicants must be proficient in spoken and written English and have a current driver’s licence.

How To Apply: Applicants must meet UNE’s admission requirements for a PhD program. Please see the entry requirements. Applicants must submit a candidature application if they wish to apply for a scholarship. For more information on submitting a candidature application please see our how to apply/enrol webpage.

To apply for the scholarship please review the relevant application guidelines and complete the application form:

Visit The Official Website For More Information