0

International Funding At University of New England – Australia 2020

December 13, 2019   Scholarship

The University of New EnglandAustralia is offering the International Funding to High achieving applicants who have interest in undergoing a degree program at the Institution.

The university will provide financial support available valuing AU$30,000 per annum, tax-exempt and paid in fortnightly installments.

Application Deadline: February 28, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: PhD

Value Of Award: AU$30,000

Number Of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must have a high First Class Honours Degree or Research Master with Distinction or equivalent.
  • Applicants must be ready to submit a Birth certificate, certificate of citizenship or passport, research proposal, evidence of English language proficiency, full bibliographic and Evidence of up to six creative works.
  • Applicants must be International Students
  • Applicants must be able to demonstrate strong research and analytical skills.
  • Applicants must be proficient in spoken and written English and have a current driver’s licence.

How To Apply: Applicants must meet UNE’s admission requirements for a PhD program. Please see the entry requirements. Applicants must submit a candidature application if they wish to apply for a scholarship. For more information on submitting a candidature application please see our how to apply/enrol webpage.

To apply for the scholarship please review the relevant application guidelines and complete the application form:

Visit The Official Website For More Information

60 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
SEO Score

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *