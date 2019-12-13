International Funding At University of New England – Australia 2020
The University of New England – Australia is offering the International Funding to High achieving applicants who have interest in undergoing a degree program at the Institution.
The university will provide financial support available valuing AU$30,000 per annum, tax-exempt and paid in fortnightly installments.
Application Deadline: February 28, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: PhD
Value Of Award: AU$30,000
Number Of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have a high First Class Honours Degree or Research Master with Distinction or equivalent.
- Applicants must be ready to submit a Birth certificate, certificate of citizenship or passport, research proposal, evidence of English language proficiency, full bibliographic and Evidence of up to six creative works.
- Applicants must be International Students
- Applicants must be able to demonstrate strong research and analytical skills.
- Applicants must be proficient in spoken and written English and have a current driver’s licence.
How To Apply: Applicants must meet UNE’s admission requirements for a PhD program. Please see the entry requirements. Applicants must submit a candidature application if they wish to apply for a scholarship. For more information on submitting a candidature application please see our how to apply/enrol webpage.
To apply for the scholarship please review the relevant application guidelines and complete the application form:
- International Students Scholarship Application Guidelines
- International Students Scholarship Application Forms
- Domestic Students Scholarship Application Guidelines
- Domestic Students Scholarship Application Forms
Visit The Official Website For More Information
