€20,000 Nelson Mandela Scholarship 2020 -Apply Here

The €20,000 Nelson Mandela Scholarship 2020 -Apply below. Applications are invited for the €20,000 INSEAD Nelson Mandela Endowed

Scholarships – 2020, which is provided to Africans who are willing to study

for a degree program at INSEAD. This scholarship program is created to

provide financial support for one or more African participants per year at

INSEAD.

Number Of Scholarships: Not Specified

Value Of Scholarship: Up to €20,000

Duration Of Scholarship: 10 to 12 months

Type: MBA

Apply for this scholarship at this link below >> https://sites.insead.edu/mba/schlmgmt/dsp_schl_info.cfm?schlcode=AFR02