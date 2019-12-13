€20,000 Nelson Mandela Scholarship 2020 -Apply Here
The €20,000 Nelson Mandela Scholarship 2020 -Apply below. Applications are invited for the €20,000 INSEAD Nelson Mandela Endowed
Scholarships – 2020, which is provided to Africans who are willing to study
for a degree program at INSEAD. This scholarship program is created to
provide financial support for one or more African participants per year at
INSEAD.
Number Of Scholarships: Not Specified
Value Of Scholarship: Up to €20,000
Duration Of Scholarship: 10 to 12 months
Type: MBA
Apply for this scholarship at this link below >> https://sites.insead.edu/mba/schlmgmt/dsp_schl_info.cfm?schlcode=AFR02
