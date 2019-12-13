2020 International Student Award At Ripon College, USA
Applications are currently invited for the International Student Award program which will be provided to individuals with excellent academic records who are seeking to pursue a degree program at the Institution.
Ripon College USA will assist you with financial aid to help meet the difference between your resources and the total annual costs.
Application Deadline: January 15
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Awards: $23,000 to $36,000 USD per year
Number of Awards: Not known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have a previous degree certificate with excellent achievement.
- Applicants must have applied or applying to Ripon College, USA
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
How To Apply: Applicants are required to take admission to the bachelor’s degree program at Ripon College via online application or the common application and also complete the Ripon College Certificate of Finance Form.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
