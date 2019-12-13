0

2020 International Automatic Entrance Funding At York University – Canada

December 13, 2019

The York University Automatic Entrance Scholarship Canada is granted to international secondary school students who are applying to a direct-entry program and are in the process of completing their secondary school diploma.

Application Deadline: 15 January 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate degree

Value Of Award: 500 – 3500

Number of Awards: Varies

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must be completing their studies at a Canadian secondary school offering (within or outside of Canada).
  • Applicants must be International Students
  • Applicants must maintain a minimum 8.00 sessional grade point average and enroll in a minimum of 24 credits for their first Fall/Winter academic year to qualify for the second year renewal
  • Applicants must be fluent in English Language

How To Apply: Interested applicants are recommended to take admission to the university. After being registered, applicants will be automatically considered as part of the application process.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

