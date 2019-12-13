2020 International Automatic Entrance Funding At York University – Canada

The York University Automatic Entrance Scholarship Canada is granted to international secondary school students who are applying to a direct-entry program and are in the process of completing their secondary school diploma.

Application Deadline: 15 January 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate degree

Value Of Award: 500 – 3500

Number of Awards: Varies

Eligibility:

Applicants must be completing their studies at a Canadian secondary school offering (within or outside of Canada).

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must maintain a minimum 8.00 sessional grade point average and enroll in a minimum of 24 credits for their first Fall/Winter academic year to qualify for the second year renewal

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

How To Apply: Interested applicants are recommended to take admission to the university. After being registered, applicants will be automatically considered as part of the application process.

