0

100% Scholarship at University Of Birmingham Uk 2020 – Apply Here

December 13, 2019   Scholarship

100% University Of Birmingham Scholarship Scheme, UK – 2020; Are You An
International Student Who Is Willing To Study For A Degree Program In UK?The University of Birmingham is offering scholarship opportunities to
students from developing countries who are looking o acquire a scholarship
program at the Institution.

Application Deadline: 18 December 2019

To be taken at (country): UK

Type: Postgraduate taught masters

Duration of Scholarship: 1 year

Apply for this scholarship at this link below >>
https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/International/students/finance/scholarships/commonwealth-shared-scholarships.aspx

51 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
SEO Score

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *