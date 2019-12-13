100% Scholarship at University Of Birmingham Uk 2020 – Apply Here

100% University Of Birmingham Scholarship Scheme, UK – 2020; Are You An

International Student Who Is Willing To Study For A Degree Program In UK?The University of Birmingham is offering scholarship opportunities to

students from developing countries who are looking o acquire a scholarship

program at the Institution.

Application Deadline: 18 December 2019

To be taken at (country): UK

Type: Postgraduate taught masters

Duration of Scholarship: 1 year

Apply for this scholarship at this link below >>

https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/International/students/finance/scholarships/commonwealth-shared-scholarships.aspx