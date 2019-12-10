Pelikin CEO Interview: We Plan to Reach 30k Users by the End of 2020

In a recent interview with LearnBonds.com, Pelikin CEO and Founder Sam Brown explained they are helping Australian travelers to handle their funds while exploring the world. At the same time, he mentioned they want to reach 30,000 members by the end of 2020.



Pelikin Works To Make Travelling Easier

During this interview, Mr. Brown explained they are not planning to become a bank in the future and they want to remain a financial company that helps travelers handle their money abroad. Moreover, Pelikin wants to build useful products without having to deal with the burdens of becoming a bank.

Brown has also talked about their venture with the insurance company Travel By Us. Users can easily purchase and manage insurance products provided by Travel By Us through the Pelikin application.

Pelikin CEO talked about the opportunities they have with the current consumer data legislation approved in Australia. Although he didn’t provide details about it, he mentioned they are working on some great products that could be released in the future and that would take advantage of the Open Banking legislation. About it, he said:

“I won’t share what those are, but I will say that I think there will be a hefty challenge in educating the Australian consumer about what Open Banking actually means for them and furthermore gaining in their trust so that they utilize it for their benefit.”

Finally, the CEO explained the company remains open to the future and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), considering they can be used to make travel expenses easier for customers.