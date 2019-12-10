President’s International Scholarship Scheme At University of Leicester – UK 2020

The University of Leicester – UK is awarding the President’s International Scholarship Scheme to Individuals interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.

The President scholarship award value is £2,500 for students achieving A level grades ABB or their equivalent, or £4,000 for students achieving AAA or the equivalent. This award is for each year of full-time study at the University, up to a maximum of three years.

Application Deadline: January 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate program

Value of Award: 50% tuition fee

Number Of Awards: Varies

Eligibility:

Applicants must be classified as international students (non-EU) for fee purposes.

Applicants must be starting a full-time, campus-based undergraduate course commencing in September 2020.

Applicants from outside the home country will often need to meet specific English language requirements in order to be able to study at the university.

How To Apply: There is no need to apply for this scholarship. Students who are eligible for the scholarship will be considered automatically as part of the application process. Successful students will be notified when final results are submitted.

For applying, applications first select an eligible program and submit an application to study at the university.

Visit The Official Website For More Information