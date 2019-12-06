PTDF Overseas Scholarship Scheme For Nigerians – 2020/2021

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for Overseas MSc and PhD Scholarships to institutions under its strategic partnership initiative. Successful candidates will be awarded scholarships to study in France/Germany/China/Malaysia.

The award includes the provision of flight tickets, payment of health insurance, payment of tuition and bench fees (where applicable) as well as the provision of allowances to meet the costs of accommodation and living expenses. The programmes will also include language classes to aid scholars to settle into their new environments (where applicable).

Requirements

MSc

A minimum of Second Class Upper (2.1) qualification in their first degree or a Second Class Lower (2.2) with relevant industry experience Must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC) Must be computer literate Possession of 5 O/level credits including English Language.

PhD

Must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC) Must be computer literate A minimum of Second Class Lower (2.2) in their first degree and a good second-degree certificate; Must submit a research proposal relevant to the oil and gas industry (of not more than 5 pages) to include: Topic, introduction, objective, methodology and mode of data collection (sample template of the proposal is available on the scholarship portal (scholarship.ptdf.gov.ng); Applicants must also include their master’s degree project

How To Apply

Application Forms can be obtained on the scholarship portal (scholarship.ptdf.gov.ng).

Required Documents

Applicants are advised to scan copies of the following documents and attach to their online application forms:

First Degree Certificate or Statement of Result NYSC discharge certificate WAEC/GCE/SSCE/NECO results as well as the PIN numbers on the application forms to enable PTDF view the O’level results on the relevant website). Recent Passport Photograph Local Government Identification Letter Master’s Degree Certificate (PhD Applicants only) Evidence of membership of professional associations

Selection Process, Criteria & Requirements

PTDF scholarships are highly competitive and only applicants who are outstanding across board are selected. A selection committee will be constituted to assess applications using the following criteria;

Academic merit as evidenced by quality of degrees, full academic transcripts, other professional qualifications acquired, and relevant publications to be referenced by applicants

Membership of professional bodies

The viability of the study/research plan (PhD Applicants only).

Applicants are required to make a case for their scholarship by submitting a statement of purpose (maximum 500 words) stating the reason(s) they want to undertake the study, the relevance of the proposed study to the oil & gas industry and its expected impact on national development (MSc Applicants only).

NOTE:

Applicants must have a National Identity Number (NIN) before applying for the scholarship. Applicants are also expected to upload a NIN Verification Report before completing the application. The report can be obtained from www.verifyme.ng (charges may apply). Ongoing PhD Applicants could only apply provided their Universities are among the PTDF Partnership Universities as listed above; Applicants who have benefitted from any of the PTDF scholarships in the past cannot apply for the same category of degree, except a higher degree; Applicants who are in possession of a higher degree cannot apply for the same type of degree; Applicants interested in German Institutions should choose Abuja as their preferred interview location; Applicants who are beneficiaries of any other scholarship need not apply; Applicants who successfully scale through the first round of screening will be requested to submit their transcripts; all applicants are therefore advised to prepare their transcripts for submission in anticipation of such a request.

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS IS Six (6) WEEKS FROM THE DATE OF THIS PUBLICATION.

Signed

Management