International Leadership Scholarship At Murray State University, USA 2020

The Murray State University USA is offering the International Leadership Scholarship for students willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution. Great News! These scholarships provide a variety of academic, athletic, and service-based scholarship award opportunities to both domestic and international students.

Application Deadline: February 1, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Award: $1,000

Number Of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

Applicants have to enrol in the undergraduate degree program at Murray’s University.

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

How To Apply: Applicants are obliged to take admission in the bachelor’s degree coursework at the university. After taking admission, you can access the online application form.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information