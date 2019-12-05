Full tuition International Diversity Scholarship At Maryville College, USA 2020

Maryville College offers one full-tuition scholarship to an incoming freshman each academic year. This scholarship is our most prestigious scholarship for international students.

It will cover the full cost of tuition for each academic year and is renewable up to four years provided that the student meets the appropriate requirements (maintains F-1 student status, completes two hours of service per week with the Center for International Education Cultural Ambassadors Program, and maintains a minimum 3.0 GPA.)

Application Deadline: March 1

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Award: Full tuition per year

Number Of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

Applicants must have to enrol in the bachelor’s degree program at the college

Applicants must have demonstrated record of outstanding academic achievement, character and leadership and a clear plan for contributing to the international community on campus

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must have a clear plan for enriching the international diversity on the Maryville College campus

How To Apply: Click Here To Apply

Visit The Official Website For More Information