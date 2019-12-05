Full tuition International Diversity Scholarship At Maryville College, USA 2020
Maryville College offers one full-tuition scholarship to an incoming freshman each academic year. This scholarship is our most prestigious scholarship for international students.
It will cover the full cost of tuition for each academic year and is renewable up to four years provided that the student meets the appropriate requirements (maintains F-1 student status, completes two hours of service per week with the Center for International Education Cultural Ambassadors Program, and maintains a minimum 3.0 GPA.)
Application Deadline: March 1
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Award: Full tuition per year
Number Of Awards: Not known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have to enrol in the bachelor’s degree program at the college
- Applicants must have demonstrated record of outstanding academic achievement, character and leadership and a clear plan for contributing to the international community on campus
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
- Applicants must be International Students
- Applicants must have a clear plan for enriching the international diversity on the Maryville College campus
How To Apply: Click Here To Apply
Visit The Official Website For More Information
