2020 OTS South Africa Programme At VU University Amsterdam – Netherlands

The Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam is collaborating with OTS to attract Individuals to study for a degree program at the Institution. We encourage South African students to apply for the combined OTS/VUFP South Africa scholarship programme.

The VUFP/OTS South Africa scholarship is for talented, motivated South African students who need financial support to study at VU Adam. The VUFP/OTS South Africa scholarship covers the tuition fees. It does not provide any additional allowance towards study or living costs.

Application Deadline: February 1, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Value Of Award: Tuition Fee

Number Of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must have the South African nationality and are not eligible for support under the Dutch system of study grants and loans.

Applicants must be able to comply with the conditions to obtain a Dutch visa/residence permit.

Applicants are required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

How To Apply: Interested applicants can apply in Studielink and after that in the VUnet portal. Submit your application via info@nesosouthafrica.org

