2020 OTS South Africa Programme At VU University Amsterdam – Netherlands
The Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam is collaborating with OTS to attract Individuals to study for a degree program at the Institution. We encourage South African students to apply for the combined OTS/VUFP South Africa scholarship programme.
The VUFP/OTS South Africa scholarship is for talented, motivated South African students who need financial support to study at VU Adam. The VUFP/OTS South Africa scholarship covers the tuition fees. It does not provide any additional allowance towards study or living costs.
Application Deadline: February 1, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Masters
Value Of Award: Tuition Fee
Number Of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have the South African nationality and are not eligible for support under the Dutch system of study grants and loans.
- Applicants must be able to comply with the conditions to obtain a Dutch visa/residence permit.
- Applicants are required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.
How To Apply: Interested applicants can apply in Studielink and after that in the VUnet portal. Submit your application via info@nesosouthafrica.org
Visit The Official Website For More Information
