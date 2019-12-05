0

2020 OTS South Africa Programme At VU University Amsterdam – Netherlands

December 5, 2019   Scholarship

The Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam is collaborating with OTS to attract Individuals to study for a degree program at the Institution. We encourage South African students to apply for the combined OTS/VUFP South Africa scholarship programme.

The VUFP/OTS South Africa scholarship is for talented, motivated South African students who need financial support to study at VU Adam. The VUFP/OTS South Africa scholarship covers the tuition fees. It does not provide any additional allowance towards study or living costs.

Application Deadline: February 1, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Value Of Award: Tuition Fee

Number Of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must have the South African nationality and are not eligible for support under the Dutch system of study grants and loans.
  • Applicants must be able to comply with the conditions to obtain a Dutch visa/residence permit.
  • Applicants are required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

How To Apply: Interested applicants can apply in Studielink and after that in the VUnet portal. Submit your application via info@nesosouthafrica.org

Visit The Official Website For More Information

