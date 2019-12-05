2020 Agnes Paykel Scholarship At University Of Auckland, New Zealand
Are you an International student willing to study in New Zealand? The University Of Auckland, New Zealand is offering the Agnes Paykel Scholarship to high achieving applicants who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.
The main purpose of the Scholarship is to support a full-time doctoral student in the Liggins Institute engaged in basic or clinical research.
The support will be awarded for a period of up to three years, and will comprise a stipend of up to $27,000 per annum plus compulsory fees for domestic and international students who are eligible to study under the domestic fees policy, and compulsory international student health insurance.
Application Deadline: By nomination
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Doctorate
Value Of Award: Up to $27,000pa
Number Of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have completed their Bachelors and Masters degree program
- Applicants must be International Students
- Applicants must have good academic records
How To Apply: Click Here To Apply
Visit The Official Website For More Information
