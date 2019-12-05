2020 Agnes Paykel Scholarship At University Of Auckland, New Zealand

Are you an International student willing to study in New Zealand? The University Of Auckland, New Zealand is offering the Agnes Paykel Scholarship to high achieving applicants who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

The main purpose of the Scholarship is to support a full-time doctoral student in the Liggins Institute engaged in basic or clinical research.

The support will be awarded for a period of up to three years, and will comprise a stipend of up to $27,000 per annum plus compulsory fees for domestic and international students who are eligible to study under the domestic fees policy, and compulsory international student health insurance.

Application Deadline: By nomination

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Doctorate

Value Of Award: Up to $27,000pa

Number Of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must have completed their Bachelors and Masters degree program

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must have good academic records

How To Apply: Click Here To Apply

Visit The Official Website For More Information