Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise Funding At Central Queensland University – Australia 2020

Applications are currently invited for the Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise Funding which is awarded to highly motivated applicants who are looking at acquiring a degree program at Central Queensland University – Australia.

The Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise supports its community by enabling access and retention of students pursuing a career in education for the benefit of the community. This scholarship supports new and continuing students enrolled at CQUniversity in an Education or Learning Management Bachelor or Postgraduate course to pursue their degree within the Bundaberg region

Application Deadline: January 10, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate and Postgraduate (Course work)

Award: $3,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be enrolled or intending to enrol at CQUniversity in Term 1, 2020

Applicants must be studying a Bachelor or Postgraduate degree

Applicants must be studying in the area of Education or Learning Management

Applicants must have a residential postcode in the Bundaberg Region (4620-4675)

Applicants must be enrolled at CQUniversity at the time of Census Date in Term 1, 2020

Applicants need to demonstrate that they meet the University’s English language requirements for the degree they have applied.

How To Apply: To be considered for a Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise funding, applicants must admission in an undergraduate degree program or postgraduate coursework at the university. Thereafter they can apply through the online application form.

Visit The Official Website For More Information