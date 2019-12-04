2020 International Bar Funding At Northumbria University – UK

The Northumbria Law School is pleased to offer five Bar Course Scholarships to Excellent applicants who are interested in pursuing a Law degree program at the Institution.

Northumbria Law School is seeking to attract the highest calibre students to its Bar Courses. Our aim is to enable highly capable and highly motivated students to enter the profession.

Application Deadline: February 14, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Postgraduate

Value Of Award: Full fee

Number Of Awards: 5

Eligibility:

Applicants must Apply to study the Bar Course at Northumbria University, commencing in September 2020

Applicants must meet the terms and conditions of your offer for the Bar Course

Applicants must be a self-funded student

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

How To Apply: To apply, you are required to take admission in a postgraduate degree course at Newcastle. The application process is assessed via a written application form

Visit The Official Website For More Information