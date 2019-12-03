International Scholarships At University of Waterloo – Canada 2020

The University of Waterloo – Canada is offering the Hira & Kamal Ahuja International Scholarships to highly motivated applicants who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.

A scholarship, valued at $20,000 will be provided annually to a full-time graduate student with a valid Canadian study permit enrolled in the Masters or Doctoral program in the Faculty of Engineering on the basis of academic excellence (minimum 80%).

Application Deadline: January 31, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters & Doctoral degree

Value Of Scholarships: $20,000

Number Of Awards: Varies

Eligible Field Of Study: The sponsorship will be awarded in any Masters, Doctoral degree = Engineering Architecture, MBET, Chemical Engineering, Civil & Environmental Eng, Electrical & Computer Eng, Management Sciences, Mechanical & Mechatronics Eng, Systems Design Engineering

Eligibility:

Applicants must be a full-time graduate student with a valid Canadian study permit enrolled in the Masters or Doctoral program in the Faculty of Engineering on the basis of academic excellence (minimum 80%).

Preference will be given to students who either completed their undergraduate degree at Thapar University in Punjab or graduated from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and who have been living in India.

Applicants must have a good command of both written and spoken English.

Applicants must be ready to submit the previous transcripts at the university.

How To Apply: Interested applicants need to take admission to the university before the deadline. After taking admission applicants are automatically considered for this study grant.

