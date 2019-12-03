2020 International Pathway Scholarship At Monash Business School – USA

Are you an international student who is studying the Monash University USA Foundation Year (MUFY)? If you are planning to study business at Monash, you may be eligible for this scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to highly motivated applicants who are looking at studying in Monash Business School – USA.

Applicants must be received $6000 per year (48 credit points of study) paid towards course fees until the minimum points for your degree are completed.

Application Deadline: Applications are open

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate degree

Value Of Award: Up to $30,000



Number Of Awards: Varies

Eligibility:

Applicants must be commencing an on-campus undergraduate degree in the Monash Business School at a Monash campus in Australia.

Applicants must be studying and completing the Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY) at a Monash campus in Australia, or via a Monash partner institution off-shore.

Applicants must be achieved a minimum MUFY score of 85 (including English and subject prerequisites).

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

