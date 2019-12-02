Union Bank Plc Opens New Branch

Union Bank Nigeria plc says it has launched a flagship branch along Admiralty Way in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria as part of its continued efforts to provide more customers with simpler and smarter banking services.

A statement said the modern solar-powered branch structure equipped with an innovative drive-through ATM facility portrayed Union Bank’s innovative outlook to banking.

The Union Bank branch was declared open by the Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Hakeem Fahm, in the presence of many Union Bank’s customers, guests, senior managers and other workers.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive, Union Bank, Emeka Emuwa, said the new establishment would give more of the bank’s customers increased access to its efficient banking experience.

He stated, “We are proud to unveil our flagship branch right here in the heart of Lekki; one that speaks to our rich heritage while staying true to our simpler, smarter proposition.

“At Union Bank, we believe banking should be simple, smart and tailored towards the needs of the customer. It is this customer-centric outlook that underpins our goal to continuously innovate and improve on our products and services across all our touch points.”