Study In Canada: Trent-United World Colleges International Awards 2020

The Trent University is offering the Trent-United World Colleges International Awards to International students who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the Institution.The University offers these grants to those candidates who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, community service, leadership potential, and financial need.

The value of the scholarship is determined upon assessment of financial need and may extend to cover international tuition and ancillary fees of approximately $24,000 per academic year (housing excluded).

Application Deadline: March 1, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

To Be Taken At: Canada

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Awards: Covers tuition and ancillary fees of approximately $24,000

Number Of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants are required to meet the entry requirements of the university.

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants are needed to provide proof of English proficiency (or conditional admission through Trent-ESL: English for University).

How To Apply: Applicants are required to take admission in the undergraduate degree program at Trent University. After enrolling, students will be considered automatically for this education award.

