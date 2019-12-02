LAPO Microfinance Bank gets new CEO

The Board of Directors of LAPO Microfinance Bank says it has nominated Mrs Cynthia Ikponmwosa as the managing director designate of the bank.

A statement said she succeeded the founder/Chief Executive Officer, Lift Above Poverty Organisation and LAPO Microfinance Bank Ltd, Dr Godwin Ehigiamuso.

The Chairman, LAPO Microfinance Bank, Chief Ede Osayande, described Ikponmwosa as a foundation member of the LAPO story in its commitment to social and economic empowerment of the members of low-income households.

He stressed that the board had absolute confidence in Ikponmwosa’s capacity to build on the accomplishments of the microfinance bank.

Ikponmwosa, in the new position, would be offered all the necessary support needed to deliver value to all stakeholders, he stated.

She joined Lift Above Poverty Organisation, the precursor of LAPO Microfinance Bank in 2001 as a senior programme officer, and had played several key roles within the group, it stated.

She was said to have provided leadership for the transformation of LAPO into a regulated microfinance bank between 2008 and 2010.