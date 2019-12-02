International Eppright Outstanding Scholarships At Texas A&M University – USA 2020

The Texas A&M University – USA is offering the International Eppright Outstanding Scholarships to Individuals who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

While studying at this university, students will develop a range of skills that are necessary to be part of today’s global workforce. It provides time management tips for students learning how to balance school work and free time.

Application Deadline: February 1, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate and Graduate

Value Of Award: $2,000

Number Of Awards: 1

Scholarship Eligibility: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Graduate students with a 3.50 GPR or undergraduates with a 3.00 GPR, who have participated extensively in campus and community extracurricular activities in leadership positions.

Applicants who have been enrolled at Texas A&M for at least two full semesters.

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

How To Apply: Applicants can apply for the opportunity s through the Texas A&M’s University application. To begin the application process please follow these steps:

Login to University application page using your Net ID.

Be sure to complete the Eligibility and Financial Resources pages within the International/Study Abroad section of the application.

Please submit your supplemental documents such as letters of recommendation, publications, etc.

Visit The Official Website For More Information