First Bank Plc promotes Women development

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria, Adesola Adeduntan, says First Bank is committed to empowering women through its FirstGem product and other array of services.

He said this during the third anniversary of First Bank’s female focused product ‘FirstGem’ in Lagos,Nigeria which was attended by working-class and entrepreneurial women.

Adeduntan said, “I am indeed delighted that FirstGem, our cherished first female-focused product, is already in its third year. This product, apart from being an account dedicated solely to women, is lifestyle-enhancing.

“It provides a total lifestyle support for discerning women to enable them to meet their economic needs and aspirations.

“It goes without saying that economic stability does impact overall stability of individuals, institutions, communities and nations. With FirstGem therefore, our long-term focus is on national economic development. I believe that with the indices we have so far, FirstGem is on the right performance track.