2020 Beacon Equity Trust Scholarships At Beacon Partner University – UK

Applications are invited for the Beacon Equity Trust Scholarships which will be awarded to students from selected countries who wants to pursue a degree program in UK.

The Beacon Equity Trust is an educational charity, founded in 2009, whose principal activity is to support the operation of The Beacon Scholarship. It is privately funded and presently operates in the UK and East Africa.

Application Deadline: February 28, 2020

Eligible Countries: Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Awards: Cover the cost of tuition fee and living expenses

Number of Awards: Up to 6

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must first register and download a Nomination Form which must be completed by the Head of their current secondary school.

Applicants must obtain an offer of a place in at least one university participating in The Beacon Scholarship for University programme.

Applicants must have held a position of responsibility in their school, or failing that provide some evidence of confidence amongst peers.

How To Apply: Applicants are strongly advised to click here for availability of Beacon Scholarship places at Beacon Partner Universities before applying. No Beacon Partner University can have more than 3 Beacon Scholars enrolled at any given time.

Register to download a Nomination Form

Visit The Official Website For More Information