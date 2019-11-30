Scholarship Opportunity At University of Strathclyde UK – Apply Now

The Commonwealth Shared Scholarships are offered by the CommonwealthScholarship Commission (CSC) in partnership with UK universities to providescholarship opportunities to applicants from least developed and lowermiddle income Commonwealth countries for full-time studies on selectedcourses. The CSC aims to identify talented individuals who have thepotential to make change. They are committed to a policy of equalopportunity and non-discrimination, and encourage applications from adiverse range of candidates and eligible countries.Application Deadline: 18th December 2019Eligible Countries: Bangladesh, Cameroon, Gambia, Ghana, India, Kenya,Kiribati, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea,Rwanda, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Eswatini,Tanzania, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Zambia

Type: Masters

Value Of Award: Tuition Fees, Living costs, return travel to UK and other

expenses

Apply for this scholarship at this link below. https://www.strath.ac.uk/studywithus/scholarships/commonwealthsharedscholarship/#