Scholarship Opportunity At University of Strathclyde UK – Apply Now
The Commonwealth Shared Scholarships are offered by the Commonwealth
Scholarship Commission (CSC) in partnership with UK universities to provide
scholarship opportunities to applicants from least developed and lower
middle income Commonwealth countries for full-time studies on selected
courses. The CSC aims to identify talented individuals who have the
potential to make change. They are committed to a policy of equal
opportunity and non-discrimination, and encourage applications from a
diverse range of candidates and eligible countries.Application Deadline: 18th December 2019Eligible Countries: Bangladesh, Cameroon, Gambia, Ghana, India, Kenya,
Kiribati, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea,
Rwanda, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Eswatini,
Tanzania, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Zambia
Value Of Award: Tuition Fees, Living costs, return travel to UK and other
Scholarship Commission (CSC) in partnership with UK universities to provide
scholarship opportunities to applicants from least developed and lower
middle income Commonwealth countries for full-time studies on selected
courses. The CSC aims to identify talented individuals who have the
potential to make change. They are committed to a policy of equal
opportunity and non-discrimination, and encourage applications from a
diverse range of candidates and eligible countries.Application Deadline: 18th December 2019Eligible Countries: Bangladesh, Cameroon, Gambia, Ghana, India, Kenya,
Kiribati, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea,
Rwanda, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Eswatini,
Tanzania, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Zambia
Type: Masters
Value Of Award: Tuition Fees, Living costs, return travel to UK and other
expenses
Apply for this scholarship at this link below. https://www.strath.ac.uk/studywithus/scholarships/commonwealthsharedscholarship/#
63 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEOSEO Score
Leave a Reply