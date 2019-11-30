2020 Undergraduate & Post Grad Scholarships at University of South Wales – Australia
The University of South Wales – Australia is offering the International
Awards to outstanding applicants who are willing to pursue a degree program
at the Institution. The university provides candidates with skills and
knowledge to plan for their future career and successfully transition from
student into professional. It provides varied pathways for candidate’s
career advancement and professional development.
Application Deadline: January 6, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
To Be Taken At: Australia
Type: Undergraduate & Masters
Value Of Awards: Varies
Apply for this scholarship at this link below; >>. https://www.southwales.ac.uk/international/fees-scholarships/international-scholarships/
