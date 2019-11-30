November 30, 2019   Business   No comments

2020 Undergraduate & Post Grad Scholarships at University of South Wales – Australia

The University of South Wales – Australia is offering the International
Awards to outstanding applicants who are willing to pursue a degree program
at the Institution. The university provides candidates with skills and
knowledge to plan for their future career and successfully transition from
student into professional. It provides varied pathways for candidate’s
career advancement and professional development.

Application Deadline: January 6, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

To Be Taken At: Australia

Type: Undergraduate & Masters

Value Of Awards: Varies

Apply for this scholarship at this link below; >>. https://www.southwales.ac.uk/international/fees-scholarships/international-scholarships/

