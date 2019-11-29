Fully-funded Scholarship at University of Sydney (up to $40,000) – Apply Now

Vice-Chancellor International Scholarship at the University of Sydney is a fully-funded scholarship program for international students. The maximum price of the award is up to $40,000. The main aim of the scholarship is to support high-achieving international students to pursue coursework studies at the University of Sydney. The Scholarship is open to all international students commencing undergraduate or postgraduate coursework in full-time coursework.The University of Sydney is an Australian public research university. “Though the constellations are changed, the mind is the same”; this is the motto of the university. Established in 1850, the university is Australia’s first university as well as one of the world’s leading universities. Above all, it is ranked in 42nd position in the QS World University Rankings 2019 and in 3rd position in Australia. The university comprises 9 faculties and university schools, through which it offers bachelor, master as well as doctoral degrees. Furthermore, the university has affiliations with Five Nobel and two Crafoord laureates.

Scholarship benefit

The successful candidate will receive the following funds or grants

$40,000 payable for one year in two equal installments per semester

$20,000 payable for one semester

$10,000 payable for one semester

$5,000 payable for one semester

The availability of some amounts may be limited to specified cohorts. The recipient must maintain a minimum semester average mark (SAM) of 65 maintain the scholarship. However, the Scholarship is transferable to another major, degree or faculty but is not transferrable to another University.

Eligibilities

In general, all international students are eligible for this fully-funded scholarship at the University of Sydney. But in addition to a foreign password, students must have the following additional specification to qualify for the award

Applicants must be an international student as defined in the Higher Education Support Act 2003.

The applicant must have applied for but not yet commenced an undergraduate or postgraduate coursework degree at the University of Sydney.

Applicants commencing a second degree at the University of Sydney are eligible provided they have not previously held the Vice Chancellor’s International Scholarships.

Selection criteria

The Scholarship will be awarded on the basis of academic merit as assessed from a student’s application for admission to an undergraduate or postgraduate coursework degree. In addition to that, the Scholarship will be awarded on the nomination of a selection committee consisting of two nominees of the Executive Director, Global Student Recruitment and Mobility and one nominee of the Admissions Office.

Application close date

17 January 2020 (Semester 1) and 12 June 2020 (Semester 2)

Specifications

Type of Opportunity Scholarships and Fellowships

Deadline 17 January,2020

Country : Australia

City :Sydney

Open to International students

Organizer University of Sydney

Contact the organizer +61 2 8627 1444

