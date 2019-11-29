Fully Funded DAAD Summer Course For Foreign Students 2020 – Apply Now

DAAD offers fully funded Summer Course for foreign students in Germany. This program aims to help students and graduates improve their knowledge of German (general language, special language) and their cultural knowledge of the country. The courses run for at least 18 teaching days (max. 5 days/week, excluding days of arrival and departure) with a minimum of 25 hours of teaching a week. The grants are non-renewable. The courses usually take place in the period from June to November.

Fully Funded DAAD Summer Course

The recipients of the fully funded DAAD Summer Course will receive a stipend, travel allowance as well as health and accident insurance. Moreover, the scholars will receive

One-off scholarship payment of 950 euros; scholarship holders from “Least Developed Countries” receive a scholarship of 1,125 euros.

Payment of a country-specific travel allowance (exception: Western Europe)

Payments towards health, accident and personal liability insurance cover.

Eligibility for the DAAD Summer Course For Foreign Students

Students from all Foreign Nations are eligible for the fully funded DAAD Scholarship if they meet the following requirements:

The grant holder must be at least 18 years old when he/she starts the funded stay.

Applicants must be registered at a university of one of the program-related countries (except Germany) at the time of application as well as during the funded stay.

Applications are open to students in Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs in any subject area.

Bachelor students must have completed at least two academic years at the start of the scholarship period.

A scholarship holder may only be considered once in any three consecutive years for a DAAD University Summer Course Grant.

Applicants must be able to follow lectures in German and collaborate in teams.

Proof of German language skills must be provided with the application.

How to apply for the DAAD Summer Course For Foreign Students

Applicants can download and complete the online application form for the fully funded DAAD Summer Course. After completing the form, the applicants will require to submit it via the online portal along with the following documents:

Full curriculum vitae in tabular form (in German)

Letter of motivation (in German)

Copy of school-leaving certificate (for Bachelor students) or Bachelor degree certificate with final grade(s) (for Master students), if available (with German or English translation)

Proof of credits of the last two years (in German or in English)

Language certificates (with German or English translation, if applicable)

Also, other documents you think might be of relevance to your application with German or English translation, if applicable

Deadline

Students from foreign nations can apply for the fully funded DAAD Summer Course Scholarship until 1 December 2019. Applications arriving after the deadline are invalid for the summer course.

