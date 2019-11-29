First Bank Plc Partners Linda Ikeji Tv, Unveils First Class Material

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its partnership with Linda Ikeji TV for the broadcast of the TV show, First-Class Material. The show is billed to premiere on all FirstBank and Linda Ikeji TV platforms across the web and social media on Tuesday 26th November at 8 am and reposted at 7 pm same evening- Nigerian time.

First-Class Material is a programme which aims to chronicle the success stories of Nigerians who are distinct and exemplary in their achievements and importantly, a testament to the greatness of the West African country.

The weekly show would have viewers exposed to Nigerians across the globe that have carved a niche for themselves by being exemplary and influential in their chosen endeavours and career path. Success stories of notable firsts and trailblazers would be highlighted, with viewers encouraged to go beyond limits and leave no stone unturned at making their dreams a reality.

Amongst the success stories to be broadcasted through the course of the 6 months weekly programme is the brilliance of Ifeoma Thorpe-White, a 17-year-old Nigerian immigrant admitted into all eight Ivy League schools in the United States, including Stanford & Harvard universities.

Speaking on the TV show, Folake Ani-Mumuney, the Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited said “First Class Material is a celebration of notable First’s by Nigerians which underscores what First Bank of Nigeria Limited stands for. The essence of the TV programme is to have many more people informed and encouraged by the successes, thereby having these feats emulated in their chosen endeavours.”

“We are excited about this partnership with Linda Ikeji TV and remain committed to celebrating the successes of Nigerians which indeed resonates the theme of FirstBank’s 125 anniversary, thus “Woven into the Fabric of Society”, she concluded.

Also speaking, Nigeria’s renowned celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji said “being the first to do something is remarkable. It defines and shapes paths for others to follow. And it can be truly inspiring when one is partnering with a company such as FirstBank – an institution of many firsts’’.

About FirstBank

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is the premier Bank in West Africa and the leading banking services solutions provider in Nigeria for 125 years. With some 15 million customer accounts, FirstBank provides a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services with over 750 business locations. The Bank has an international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal, as well as a Representative Office in Beijing.

Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimised risk management and leadership. Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government’s privatisation and commercialisation schemes. With its global reach, FirstBank provides prospective investors wishing to explore the vast business opportunities that are available in Nigeria, an internationally competitive world-class brand and a credible financial partner.

FirstBank has been named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” six times in a row (2011 – 2016) by the globally renowned “The Banker Magazine” of the Financial Times Group; “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria” for seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017) by the Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards and “Best Bank in Nigeria” by Global Finance for 15 years.

Our brand purpose is to always put customers, partners and stakeholders at the heart of our business, even as we standardise customer experience and excellence in financial solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, in consonance with our brand vision “To be the partner of the first choice in building your future”. Our brand promise is to always deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence.

This commitment is anchored on our inherent values of passion, partnership and people, to position You First in every respect.

