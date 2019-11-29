Access Bank offers free banking to senior citizens

Access Bank Plc is offering free banking to all Nigerians aged 60 years and above through a special account known as Evergreen Account.

Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu said the Evergreen Account was special account designed and packaged to provide senior citizens in the country free financial and lifestyle services.

“ Our senior citizens are very important to us especially those who are pensioners, as well as potential and existing retirees. We have designed an exceptional product to reward them for their significant contribution and accommodate their financial need,” Etuokwu said.

According to him, the Evergreen account guarantees priority treatment to all senior citizens and it includes a free debit card, free cheque book, zero COT, free transaction alerts, no minimum opening balance, networking and other engagement opportunities as well as occasional free gifts to valued senior customers.

“In line with the bank’s vision and ambitions, we are going the extra mile to provide our customers a wide range of financial and lifestyle solutions to suit their needs. Our senior citizens will enjoy priority service at all our branches and also have free access to premium lounges at selected branches, malls and airports nationwide,” Etuokwu said.

He noted that customers of Access Bank who have dormant accounts and are above 60 years can reactivate their accounts and begin to enjoy all the exciting benefits of the Evergreen account.