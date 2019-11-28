Huawei boss : 5G network will ensure fastest internet In Nigeria

Information reaching us has it that the Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Nigeria, Mr. Zhang Lulu, has said that with the new 5G network, telecommunications subscribers in the country can experience the fastest internet and mobile connectivity.

The move has made Nigeria the first West African country to launch the 5G network on trial basis, following South Africa. Huawei and MTN launched the first 5G network trial in Nigeria yesterday, after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to roll out 5G technologies in the country.

Lulu said Huawei the partnership with MTN would enable the telecom firm serve its subscribers with advanced technologies for the future. He said the trial demonstrated the capability of the new technology while giving consumers a glimpse of what the future holds, due to its low latency rate.

“Huawei will keep supporting MTN through its challenges and requirements, providing the most innovative product and solution for MTN, bringing the ultimate experience to the subscribers,” the MD said.He noted that the firm was leading the 5G rollout globally, despite issues with the United States ban with more than 60 commercial contracts and shipment of over 400,000 base stations.

Chairman, MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, said the 5G technology would improve operations and provide efficiency for security equipment. According to Ndukwe, all security concerns over the 5G network will be taken on board when the roll out starts properly. His words, “I am happy today that Nigeria is leading in demonstrating the 5G network. In due course, rules of engagement would be provided and that will enable us ensure that things are done in the way that is in line with the aspirations and requirements of the country.

“5G has a lot of potentials. For instance, the technology will provide efficiency for equipment like drones, and the possibilities are unimaginable.”Following the successful demonstration in Abuja, the 5G-demo train moves to Calabar and Lagos. In addition to which 5G trials will be run in four other cities across the country.

The 5G trial will run for three months utilising the trial spectrum allocated to MTN by the NCC.The event had in attendance the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami; chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Sen. Olabiyi Durojaiye; and the Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Garba Danbatta.