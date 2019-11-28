Fully Funded Volunteering Opportunity at United Nations – Apply Now

Applications are open for the fully funded volunteering opportunity at the United Nations. UN Volunteer mobilizes volunteers to serve in UN agencies, both in development programs and peacekeeping operations. Its objective is to push the participants to participate in their own development.

About UN Volunteers Program

The United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme contributes to peace and development through volunteerism worldwide. We work with partners to integrate qualified, highly motivated and well supported UN Volunteers into development programming and promote the value and global recognition of volunteerism. UNV is administered by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and reports to the UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board.

Volunteering abroad is an unbeatable opportunity to serve as a global citizen. International UN Volunteers promote peace and development in communities around the globe, while upholding the ideals and aspirations of the United Nations. These Volunteers come from 160 countries, representing many cultures and backgrounds, bringing a wide variety of perspectives and approaches. The international UN Volunteer assignment will make a lasting impact, creating a ripple effect, that extends far beyond the immediate results of volunteer’s efforts. As an international UN Volunteer, you will learn about different cultures, expand your networks, study foreign languages and gain matchless professional and life experiences.

Benefits

The selected applicants shall gain:

Volunteer living allowance that shall cover basic expenses;

Travel expenses;

Settling-in-grant, which is calculated on the duration of the assignment and paid at the beginning of the assignment;

Life, health and permanent disability insurances;

Annual leave;

Resettlement allowance, which is calculated based on the duration of the assignment and paid upon satisfactory completion of the assignment.

Eligibility for Volunteering at United Nations

The applicants have to be:

between the ages of 18 to 55;

have at least two years of relevant work experience in a professional background;

fluent in English, Spanish or French.

Specifications

Type of Opportunity : Miscellaneous

Deadline : Ongoing

Country : All UN Countries

Open : to All

Organizer : United Nations

