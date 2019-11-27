QUT Business School Dean’s Honours funding for International Students in Australia, 2020

The Queensland University of Technology is delighted to offer Dean’s Honours funding for International Students for the academic year 2020-2021. This scholarship is available to undertake a bachelor and honours degree.

The fund offers $20,000 over four years, to be paid in instalments each semester. This scholarship provides a nice opportunity for high-achieving students and a pathway to higher degree research.

The Queensland University of Technology is a major Australian university with a global outlook and a real-world focus. It offers bachelor and master courses with a range of practical knowledge in key capabilities and emerging topics to all students.

Dean’s Honours funding for International Students

Why study at the Queensland University of Technology? The university gives expansive opportunities for practical learning, valuable connections with industry leaders, and enriching opportunities for global learning.

Application Deadline: January 27, 2020, and February 10, 2020

Brief Description

University or Organization: Queensland University of Technology

Course Level: Bachelor and Honours degree

Award: $20,000

The award can be taken in Australia

Eligibility

Eligible Countries : Applications are accepted from around the world.

Acceptable Course or Subjects: The studentships are awarded in the subject area of

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, applicants must have to meet the following criteria:

: To be eligible, applicants must have to meet the following criteria: Have completed Australian Year 12 studies or equivalent.

Have completed Year 12 in the year you apply for the program or the previous year.

Be starting university for the first time in 2020 (excluding START QUT and similar programs).

Receive and accept a QTAC offer for a place in the Bachelor of Business (Dean’s Honours).

How to Apply

How to Apply: For applying, candidates first select an eligible program and submit an application to study at the university. After receiving an offer to study at RMIT, they have to submit the application form for this application.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must submit award certificates, academic transcripts, formal identity papers, like your passport, national identity card, or student visa.

Admission Requirements: For being admitted, you need to meet entry requirements for each qualification you plan to study.

Language Requirement: If English is not your first language then you must submit a copy of a recent English language test certificate or provide details of when you are going to take the test.

Benefits

Receive a scholarship of $20,000 over four years, to be paid in instalments each semester.

Automatic membership of the QUT College of Excellence.

Invitation to the College of Excellence start of year camp.

Exclusive opportunities to attend QUT Business School’s Business Leaders’ Forums.

The opportunity to represent QUT through the Student Ambassador Program.

Priority access to QUT Business School’s Business Advantage Program