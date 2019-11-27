International Scholars Award at Indiana State University, USA

Do you want to get higher education with some study funding in the USA? If yes, then here is an excellent opportunity to apply for the International Scholars Award providing by Indiana State University.

The aim of the program is to provide financial assistance for international students who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree program at Indiana State University in the US.Indiana State University was founded in 1865 is a public university in the US. It offers over 100 undergraduate majors and more than 75 graduate and professional programs.

Indiana State University Scholarship Award

Why at Indiana State University? The university is dedicated to teaching and the creation of knowledge while maintaining its longstanding commitment to inclusiveness, community and public service, and access to higher education.

Application Deadline: December 15.

Brief Description

University or Organization : Indiana State University

: International The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries : Overseas candidates are worthy

: Overseas candidates are worthy Eligible Course or Subjects : Bachelor’s degree in any subject offered by the university

: Bachelor’s degree in any subject offered by the university Eligibility Criteria : To be eligible, applicants have to enrol in a bachelor’s degree coursework at Indiana State University.

How to Apply

How to Apply : Candidates are advised to take admission in the undergraduate degree coursework at the university. After that, you will be automatically considered for the award.

Candidates are advised to take admission in the undergraduate degree coursework at the university. After that, you will be automatically considered for the award. Supporting Documents: Must attach your official transcripts of all the previous schools attended, affidavit of financial support, bank statement and copy of passport and mail it to Indiana State University 318 North Sixth Street Terre Haute, Indiana 47809 United States of America.

Must attach your official transcripts of all the previous schools attended, affidavit of financial support, bank statement and copy of passport and mail it to Indiana State University 318 North Sixth Street Terre Haute, Indiana 47809 United States of America. Admission Requirements: Candidates must have a cumulative high school grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Candidates must have a cumulative high school grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Language Requirement : Official TOEFL, IELTS, or ELS scores must be sent directly from the testing centre to Indiana State University.

Benefits: The university will provide the award amount of $5,000 per academic year for the students.