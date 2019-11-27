November 27, 2019   Scholarship   No comments

International Financial Aid At Heidelberg University, USA 2020

International applicants are invited for the International Financial Aid Program which is provided to Outstanding applicants looking at studying a degree program at Heidelberg University, USA.

The award amount will be distributed in the following manner:

  • International Ambassador Scholarship: $13,000 – $17,000 per year
  • International Student Financial Aid (ISFA) application: Up to $10,000 per year

Application Deadline: December 1

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Award: Up to $17,000 per year

Number Of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

  • Applicants have to take admission in the bachelor’s degree coursework at the Heidelberg University.
  • Applicants must be International Students
  • Applicants must be fluent in English Language
  • Applicants must hold a high school certificate.

How To Apply: Applicants must have to enrol in undergraduate degree coursework at the university and also complete the financial aid application.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

