International Financial Aid At Heidelberg University, USA 2020
International applicants are invited for the International Financial Aid Program which is provided to Outstanding applicants looking at studying a degree program at Heidelberg University, USA.
The award amount will be distributed in the following manner:
- International Ambassador Scholarship: $13,000 – $17,000 per year
- International Student Financial Aid (ISFA) application: Up to $10,000 per year
Application Deadline: December 1
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Award: Up to $17,000 per year
Number Of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
- Applicants have to take admission in the bachelor’s degree coursework at the Heidelberg University.
- Applicants must be International Students
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
- Applicants must hold a high school certificate.
How To Apply: Applicants must have to enrol in undergraduate degree coursework at the university and also complete the financial aid application.
Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information
