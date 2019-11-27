International Financial Aid At Heidelberg University, USA 2020

International applicants are invited for the International Financial Aid Program which is provided to Outstanding applicants looking at studying a degree program at Heidelberg University, USA.

The award amount will be distributed in the following manner:

International Ambassador Scholarship: $13,000 – $17,000 per year

International Student Financial Aid (ISFA) application: Up to $10,000 per year

Application Deadline: December 1

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Award: Up to $17,000 per year

Number Of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants have to take admission in the bachelor’s degree coursework at the Heidelberg University.

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

Applicants must hold a high school certificate.

How To Apply: Applicants must have to enrol in undergraduate degree coursework at the university and also complete the financial aid application.

