Global Scholars Award At University of Oregon, USA 2020
The University of Oregon, USA is inviting applicants for the Global Scholars Award which will be awarded to Individuals who are interested in studying for a degree program at the Institution.
The university works hard to provide inspiring educational students opportunities in the classroom and beyond. Here, students get a chance to study, work, play, explore, debate, and engage with people from all over the world.
Application Deadline: March 1, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate and postgraduate
Value Of Award: Up to $45,000
Number Of Awards: Not Known
Eligible Course: Academic program in internationalizing and globally diverse population.
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be new or continuing international students either admitted to or continuing in a University of Oregon
- Applicants must be in good academic standing and hold valid F-1 or J-1 immigration status.
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
How To Apply: International applicants must have to enrol in bachelor’s or master’s degree coursework at the university via the common application, coalition application or Oregon application.
