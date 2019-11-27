Global Scholars Award At University of Oregon, USA 2020

The University of Oregon, USA is inviting applicants for the Global Scholars Award which will be awarded to Individuals who are interested in studying for a degree program at the Institution.

The university works hard to provide inspiring educational students opportunities in the classroom and beyond. Here, students get a chance to study, work, play, explore, debate, and engage with people from all over the world.

Application Deadline: March 1, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate and postgraduate

Value Of Award: Up to $45,000

Number Of Awards: Not Known

Eligible Course: Academic program in internationalizing and globally diverse population.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be new or continuing international students either admitted to or continuing in a University of Oregon

Applicants must be in good academic standing and hold valid F-1 or J-1 immigration status.

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

How To Apply: International applicants must have to enrol in bachelor’s or master’s degree coursework at the university via the common application, coalition application or Oregon application.

Visit The Official Website For More Information