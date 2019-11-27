College of Science and Engineering Undergraduate Scholarship at University of Leicester in UK

Applicants are invited to apply for the College of Science and Engineering Undergraduate funding for the academic session 2020-2021. The grant is available to students from Asia/Middle East and African countries.

The funding program is awarded worth up to £5,600 per year of full-time study. All eligible students will be automatically considered for this application

At the heart of the UK, Leicester is a leading university committed to international excellence, world-changing research, and high quality, inspirational teaching.

Why study at the University of Leicester? Leicester delivers teaching and facilitates the learning of the highest quality. The University also provides various pathways for career advancement and professional development for the students

Application Deadline: January 15, 2020

Brief Description

University or Organization : University of Leicester

Department : NA

Course Level : Undergraduate

Award : £5,600

Access Mode : Online

Number of Awards : Not Known

Nationality : International

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries : Applicants from Asia/Middle East and African countries are eligible to apply for the opportunity s.

Acceptable Course or Subjects : The studentships are awarded in the subject offered by the university.

Admissible Criteria : To be eligible, applicants must have to meet the following criteria:

: To be eligible, applicants must have to meet the following criteria: Students who satisfy the standard entrance criteria for their course will receive an award equivalent to 22% of their annual tuition fees.

Must be starting a full-time, campus-based undergraduate course in the College of Science and Engineering commencing in September 2020.

How to Apply

How to Apply: For applying, candidates first select an eligible program and submit an application to study at the university. After receiving an offer they will be automatically considered.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must submit academic qualifications, transcripts, Personal statement/research proposal, and two completed references.

Admission Requirements: Students who achieve higher level grades will receive the award.

Language Requirement: Applicants from outside the home country will often need to meet specific English language requirements in order to be able to study at the university.

Benefits

The sponsorship will be awarded between £3,000 and £5,600 per year of study.

