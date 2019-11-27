Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
450 Experts and Professionals Discuss Smart Future Transport in the UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 27, 2019, (AETOSWire): Withover than 450 major manufacturers from 22 countries, automotive and modern technology experts and government agencies, the UAE hosted the 5th International Conference on Future Mobility. The two-day conference and exhibition organized by the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA) in Dubai, aims to explore the future of the global transport sector.
The conference featured a first-ever experiment in the Middle East and North Africa region, with the first self-driving heavy vehicle making the trip between Abu Dhabi and Dubai for approximately 140 kilometers, marking the longest trip for this type of vehicle in the UAE and possibly in neighboring countries.
HE Abdulla Al Maeeni, DirectorGeneral of ESMA said that experts discussed the latest technological advancements and new mobility solutions in the transport sector, such as big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and new alternatives set to radically change the transport sector.
“We tackled Cyber Security Threats in Connected Mobility, the unique technical requirements for self-driving vehicles, as well as the UAE Government’s Initiatives on Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles.”
Al Maeeni added: “The UAE has been at the forefront of developing alternate modes of mobility with sustainable technologies, prioritizing the transformation of current mass transport modes into more efficient and intelligent systems. It also seeks to recognize research undertaken by universities across the region in sustainable mobility, development of supporting infrastructure and digital innovation in mobility.”
ESMA introduced the UAE’s first preparation of a technical regulation, including requirements for self-driving vehicles and safety requirements. Participants were briefed about the use of intelligent mobility systems to improve transport efficiency and electric vehicle charging stations, marking a forward-thinking shift in the transport sector.
The UK and Netherlands Governments presented two case studies on the UK’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure and Amsterdam’s experience in connected and autonomous vehicles.
New types and models of luxury vehicles were showcased at the accompanying exhibition (Porsche, BMW, Mercedes, Audi…), as well as the first 100% electric bus, the first self-driving truck, the first electric motorcycle.
*Source: AETOSWire
