100 Taiwanese businessmen to invest in Cross River

At least 100 businessmen from Taiwan have indicated interest to invest in Cross River State.

Chief executives of the companies made this known in Calabar at the end of their four-day Taiwan Economic and Business Cooperation Mission to Cross River State.

The team was led by the Chairman, Taiwan-Africa Business Association, Jeff Sun, who said Taiwan had the technology to drive industrial development in Cross River State.

Speaking at an interactive session with the delegation in Calabar, Governor Ben Ayade said the relationship between the state and the Taiwanese businessmen would be mutually beneficial.

He said, “The Taiwanese through their intellect, knowledge and capacity produce over 23 different products from rice unlike Africa which produces just for consumption.

“This is one of the things I hope to change and also learn from their intellect.

“The essence of the visit is to tie the businessmen in the state to producers in Taiwan and I hope by the time we are done, the necessary contacts and linkages will be established.”

The governor said with a population of 23 million, Taiwan had one of the highest GDPs in the world.

He added that he would sponsor businessmen from Cross River to Taiwan next year to also explore the business opportunities there.