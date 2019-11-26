Unity Bank Nigeria Rewards Youth Corpers

Business
ojootaru

Unity Bank Nigeria Plc has rewarded youth  corpers in the Lagos State National Youth Service Orientation Camp, who emerged  winners in the maiden edition of  its Corpreneurship challenge.

The bank gave out N1m, out of which the overall winner got  N500,000; the first runner-up got N300,000, while the second runner-up got N200,000.

According to the bank, the word  ‘Corpreneurship’  was derived from the words ‘corper’ and ‘entrepreneurship’ and the challenge was a novel entrepreneurship development initiative of Unity Bank aimed at promoting the entrepreneurial capabilities of youth corps members during their one-year compulsory service to the nation.

Speaking at the event, the Group Head, Retail & Small Medium Enterprises, Unity Bank, Fafunwa Akinmade, said that 75 participants registered for the challenge and submitted their business plans out of which 10 contestants made it to the final.

He said, “What is happening here is a programme called Corpreneurship. It is a programme that was drawn up by Unity Bank. Our motto is succeeding together. So we had sat down and looked at what we can do to add value to the youth market in the NYSC.”

