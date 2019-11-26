Entrance Scholarships At McMaster University – Canada 2020

The McMaster University – Canada is offering the Entrance Scholarships to outstanding applicants who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.The university offers over $1,000,000 in scholarships and research awards.

All Faculty of Engineering scholarship winners are guaranteed a research position in the summer after the first year. That Research Experience Award is currently valued at $6,000.

Application Deadline: February 14, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships: $1,000,000

Number of Awards: More than 80 scholarships

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants need to meet entry requirements for each qualification you plan to study.

for each qualification you plan to study. Applicants must be fluent in English Language

How To Apply: In order to apply for the opportunity , candidates must submit the Application form to the university.

All applicants must attach these given documents to the application form: academic transcripts, SAT/ACT results and AP test results.

Visit The Official Website For More Information