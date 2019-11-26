Entrance Scholarships At McMaster University – Canada 2020

Scholarship
ojootaruLeave a Comment on Entrance Scholarships At McMaster University – Canada 2020

The McMaster University – Canada is offering the Entrance Scholarships to outstanding applicants who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.The university offers over $1,000,000 in scholarships and research awards.

All Faculty of Engineering scholarship winners are guaranteed a research position in the summer after the first year. That Research Experience Award is currently valued at $6,000.

Application Deadline: February 14, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships: $1,000,000

Number of Awards: More than 80 scholarships

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must be International Students
  • Applicants need to meet entry requirements for each qualification you plan to study.
  • Applicants must be fluent in English Language

How To Apply: In order to apply for the opportunity , candidates must submit the Application form to the university.

All applicants must attach these given documents to the application form: academic transcripts, SAT/ACT results and AP test results.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

62 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
SEO Score

Related Posts

Britain’s Top Primary School Bans Hijabs, Says No To Fasting During Ramadan

ojootaru

Meet Nigerian Father & Daughter Who Are Both Surgeons – Photo

ojootaru

UNSW Gail Kelly Global Leaders award in Australia, 2019 – apply

ojootaru

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *