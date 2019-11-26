Entrance Scholarships At McMaster University – Canada 2020

The McMaster University – Canada is offering the Entrance Scholarships to outstanding applicants who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.The university offers over $1,000,000 in scholarships and research awards.
All Faculty of Engineering scholarship winners are guaranteed a research position in the summer after the first year. That Research Experience Award is currently valued at $6,000.
Application Deadline: February 14, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Scholarships: $1,000,000
Number of Awards: More than 80 scholarships
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be International Students
- Applicants need to meet entry requirements for each qualification you plan to study.
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
How To Apply: In order to apply for the opportunity , candidates must submit the Application form to the university.
All applicants must attach these given documents to the application form: academic transcripts, SAT/ACT results and AP test results.
Visit The Official Website For More Information