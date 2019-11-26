Ekiti State, WEMA Bank partner to raise 2,500 entrepreneurs

Ekiti State Government, in partnership with WEMA Bank, has trained 2,500 youths in agribusiness and small and medium.

The training aims to raise entrepreneurs and reduce unemployment and poverty in the state.

Under the arrangement, the youths were trained on the rudiments of business development including writing and understanding business plan.

Governor Kayode Fayemi said the training was with “a view to guide our teeming unemployed youths and existing business owners on how to create additional employment opportunities for others.”

Fayemi spoke in Ado Ekiti on Friday during the closing of the state-wide training on Agribusiness, Small, Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme, an initiative of the CBN.

He described the training as “one of the intervention schemes designed to reduce unemployment and poverty in Nigeria”.

Fayemi, was represented by the Commissioner for Investment, Trade and Industry, David Olusoga.

He said, “This is another turning point in our journey to build capacity of our people to generate business ideas, learn the rudiments of nurturing businesses and by extension providing employment opportunities.”

The Retail Cluster Head, WEMA Bank, Ondo/Ekiti, Kola Mustapha, said the partnership was “to ensure that enterprise development exists and grows in Ekiti.”He added that the idea was to ensure that a minimum of 2,500 new entrepreneurs were added to Ekiti State.

The Deputy Director, African Leadership Forum, Dr Olufemi Adebiyi, said the micro insurance policy attached to the scheme would address the fears of risk in the business under the scheme.

The Director General, Ekiti State Bureau of Employment, Labour and Productivity, Mr Lanre Ogunjobi, urged the trainees to use the opportunity of border closure policy of the Federal Government to develop their businesses.