CBN set to establish large-scale poultry farm in Benue

Banking
The Central Bank of Nigeria has selected the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi to set up a large-scale poultry farm that would enhance poultry production in the country.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Richard Kimbir, disclosed this at a press conference in Makurdi on Friday.

Kimbir stated that in line with the mandate of university as a specialised institution coupled with the high premium placed on research, the institution had been able to develop and  produce two varieties of cowpea.

He explained that this feat had earned the university many accolades from various individuals, reputable organisations within and outside Nigeria.

The university administrator said it was as a result of such innovations that CBN developed interest to establish a huge poultry farm in the school.

He further disclosed that the College of Engineering of the institution had produced machines for hulling of a local cereal as well as yam planter machines.

