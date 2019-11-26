Bitcoin IRA COO Interview: $1b in BTC IRA Investments Is Possible

In a recent interview with LearnBonds.com, Bitcoin IRA chief operating officer, Chris Kline, discussed how it became one of the largest Bitcoin IRA firms as well as the firm’s plans for the future.

He also talked about Bitcoin halving in price and how Facebook’s Libra could “disrupt” global trade.

Bitcoin IRA COO Consider Promising Things Are Waiting For The Market

During the interview, he explained that they were working for 18 months to build the first turn-key solution to fit the IRA world.

At the same time, he said that they see that there is a very positive future for the company and for investors in this market.

On the matter, Chris Kline commented:

“Our upcoming product rollouts and major crypto events like Bitcoin’s halving, China’s federal cryptocurrency and Facebook’s Libra on the horizon we see the future as very promising for our company and all crypto investors.”

Kline also mentioned that he is a proponent of the “get off zero” movement suggests pension funds and family offices, among other investment institutions and organizations, should invest a small sum of money in cryptocurrencies.

Despite working hard in order to offer new services and cryptocurrencies, they are taking a very careful approach to add new assets to their platform. Regulations are growing in the market and the firm is in very collaborative relations with regulatory entities.