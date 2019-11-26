2020 International Dean’s Awards At Algoma University, Canada

Applications are invited for the International Dean’s Awards which is awarded to excellent applicants who are interested in undergoing a degree program at Algoma University, Canada.

The Dean’s Award is an entrance scholarship valued at $1,000 for international students entering their first year of study at Algoma University.

Application Deadline: November 30, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Award: $1,000

Number Of Award: Not Known

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must be studying on a full-time basis.
  • Applicants must provide proof of their written and spoken English language.
  • Applicants must be International Students

How To Apply: Interested applicants are obliged to take admission in the bachelor’s degree program at the university, Provide official transcripts and emailed to intl-admissions@algomau.ca

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

