2020 International Dean’s Awards At Algoma University, Canada

Applications are invited for the International Dean’s Awards which is awarded to excellent applicants who are interested in undergoing a degree program at Algoma University, Canada.
The Dean’s Award is an entrance scholarship valued at $1,000 for international students entering their first year of study at Algoma University.
Application Deadline: November 30, 2019
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Award: $1,000
Number Of Award: Not Known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be studying on a full-time basis.
- Applicants must provide proof of their written and spoken English language.
- Applicants must be International Students
How To Apply: Interested applicants are obliged to take admission in the bachelor’s degree program at the university, Provide official transcripts and emailed to intl-admissions@algomau.ca
