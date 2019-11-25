WIRELESS TRUCK DVR SYSTEM

As you read through this post, someone is buying a brand new vehicle from a car dealership. Most times, these vehicles do not come with every accessory that a customer may need. In fact, we all likely need to visit our favorite shop for the installation of accessories like seat heaters and a back-up camera.

One of the accessories that you may want to buy, especially if you have a large vehicle like a truck, is a wireless DVR system. This is a system that allows you to record the on-road trip experience of your truck. Before you go out to purchase a DVR system, it is important that you understand what it is.

WHAT IS A WIRELESS DVR SYSTEM?

A traditional DVR is a digital video recorder that allows the user to record video to a USB flash drive, SSD, or other mass storage system. These videos are documented in several digital formats and can be accessible or transferred to other media platforms to be viewed or edited. Hence, a wireless DVR system allows the user to document travel experiences in digital video formats. This system does more than record the travel experience of your truck; it also serves as a perfect security tool.

COMPOSITION OF A GOOD WIRELESS DVR SYSTEM

The days of digital gadgets that come with stacks of wire are long gone. Hence, a wireless DVR system is an ideal piece of equipment for large commercial vehicles, tractors, trucks, etc. Learn more about this from Eyeride.

However, there are a few things to look out for in a good wireless DVR system. Here are a few of them;

· Quad Cameras: One of the characteristics of a good wireless DVR system is a camera set with four HD camera systems. Each camera is installed to view every angle of the truck, with two in front and two at the rear. The resolution of these cameras should be high enough to perfectly view the details of every scene.

· Large Monitor Screen: One of the aspects of a good wireless DVR system is a large screen. The screen must be large enough to view all quad cameras effectively and at the same time. This means that the screen should be large enough to zoom in on individual cameras and project a quad split-screen. The ideal monitor size is 19 inches, as this will allow the driver to see the camera view effectively without straining their eyes.

· Night Vision: It is safe to assume that your truck will not be on the road only during the day—hence the need for your cameras to be properly equipped to record under a no-light condition. To do this, the cameras must have infrared LEDs to allows amazing night documentation.

· Other Composition: One of the factors that you need to consider when purchasing a wireless DVR system for your truck is the amount of vibration that it can handle. You should ensure that your DVR system is vibration-resistant. A good DVR system should be able to withstand the massive vibrations that are generated by your truck and by the road it drives on.

Do not just go out there and buy any wireless DVR system you find in the market. These tips will ensure that you get a system that will suit your urgent needs.