Plastic Company In Lagos Sealed After Machine Killed Factory Worker

Lagos – A plastic production factory, Multipak, has been sealed in Oregun, Lagos State, Nigeria for violation of safety rules and regulations, poor house keeping and lack of signage which led to the untimely death of one Femi Olatunde, a factory worker who got his head stocked while operating one of the machines. According to Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), Mojola, the State had declared zero tolerance on factories and private organisations that violate safety rules and regulations.



According to him, on no account should any factory operate without putting in place safety equipment, quality house keeping, signage, good wiring system and clean environment devoid of hazards to the lives of workers and visitors.

