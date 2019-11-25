German Academic Exchange Service Scholarships for Undergraduate Students, 2020

The Regional Institute for Population Studies (RIPS) at the University of Ghana is now accepting applications for the award of the 2020/2021 German Academic Exchange Service Scholarships.

The scholarship award is available for applicants who must have completed an undergraduate degree and obtained a second class lower minimum to qualify for the MA program or a Master’s degree with a minimum GPA of 3.0 to qualify for the PhD program.RIPS is committed to training and development of the intellect, independence, and character of the most competitive graduate students and faculty. The Institute has served as a regional center for teaching and research training at the post-graduate level of population scientists in English-speaking countries in Africa.

RIPS will be globally recognized as the leading center for research and training in population/health science in Africa. They are contributing to the well-being and health of African communities through collaborative work within the Institute and with local communities.

Application Deadline: December 15th, 2019

Brief Description

University or Organization: The Regional Institute for Population Studies

Department: NA

Course Level: Master and Doctoral

Award: Tuition Fee

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Varies

Nationality: West African country students

The award can be taken in Ghana

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: West African country students can apply for this application .

Acceptable Course or Subjects: The sponsorship will be awarded in any Master and Doctoral degree subject offered by the university.

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Applicants must have completed an undergraduate degree and obtained a second class lower minimum to qualify for the MA program or a Master’s degree with a minimum GPA of 3.0 to qualify for the PhD program.

Applicants must have completed their last university degree not more than 6 years ago at the time of application.

Applicants must be nationals or permanent residents of a West African country (Inclusive Cameroon).

Women and people working in population-related sectors are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to be considered for the opportunity , all candidates have need apply admission at the University and email the print out of completed application form with scanned copies of required documents to daadrips@ug.edu.ghor daadscholarship@rips-ug.edu.gh

In order to be considered for the opportunity , all candidates have need apply admission at the University and email the print out of completed application form with scanned copies of required documents to daadrips@ug.edu.ghor daadscholarship@rips-ug.edu.gh Supporting Documents: Applications are received online through the admission portal provided. Applicants are required to upload the following documents:

MA applicants: Undergraduate Certificate Undergraduate Transcript One-page personal statement TOEFL/IELTS examination grades not more than two years at the time of application (if applying as a national or permanent resident of Francophone/Lusophone country)

Applications are received online through the admission portal provided. Applicants are required to upload the following documents: MA applicants: PhD applicants: Graduate and Undergraduate Certificates Graduate and Undergraduate Transcripts One-page personal statement Research proposal (this must include a research background, proposed research objective(s)/question(s) and methods sections) (3-page maximum, 1.5 line spaced minimum) Master’s degree obtained with a Master’s dissertation/thesis written in English (if applying as a national or permanent resident of Francophone/Lusophone country)

Language Requirements: Applicants must be able to demonstrate proficiency in English by means of an internationally recognized test, e.g. TOEFL, IELTS or equivalent.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate proficiency in English by means of an internationally recognized test, e.g. TOEFL, IELTS or equivalent. Benefits: The sponsorship will cover tuition, stipends, and accommodation for a one-year Master of Arts (MA) and four-year Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) students.