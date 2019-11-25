Fully-Funded Rothamsted-Swansea PhD Studentship in UK, 2019

Highly motivated candidates are welcoming to apply for the Fully-Funded Rothamsted-Swansea PhD Studentship funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC). The studentship is available to UK and EU students.

The studentship is fully-funded that will cover a stipend of £15,009 per annum for the academic year 2019-2020. In addition to this, it also covers research and training costs, UK/EU tuition fees and provides additional funds to support fieldwork, conferences and a 3-month internship.

Founded in 1920, Swansea University was recognized as the University of Wales, Swansea. It is a public research university which has 7 colleges spread across its two campuses. Also, it is the third-largest university in Wales.

Why study at the Swansea University? The university offers a huge range of subjects and courses. It provides the accommodation space with the outstanding teaching facilities and personality development guides for its applicants.

Application Deadline: December 2, 2019

Brief Description

University or Organization : Swansea University

: Swansea University Department : NA

: NA Course Level : PhD

: PhD Award : Fully-Funded

: Fully-Funded Access Mode : Online

: Online Number of Awards : Not Known

: Not Known Nationality : UK and EU

: UK and EU The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries : Applicants from UK and EU are eligible to apply for the opportunity .

: Applicants from UK and EU are eligible to apply for the opportunity . Acceptable Course or Subjects : The grant is awarded in the subject area of Plant developmental genetics, Biology.

: The grant is awarded in the subject area of Plant developmental genetics, Biology. Admissible Criteria : To be eligible, applicants must have to meet the following criteria:

: To be eligible, applicants must have to meet the following criteria: Must have obtained, or be about to obtain, a First or Upper Second Class UK Honours degree, or the equivalent qualifications gained outside the UK, in an appropriate area of science or technology.

Applicants with a Lower Second Class degree will be considered if they also have a Master’s degree or have significant relevant non-academic experience.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply for the studentship, applicants first have to complete the application form and after then they have to submit the referee form.

To apply for the studentship, applicants first have to complete the application form and after then they have to submit the referee form. Supporting Documents: All applications should include a fully completed application form, CV, a transcript of module marks and two references.

All applications should include a fully completed application form, CV, a transcript of module marks and two references. Admission Requirements: For taking admission, a minimum of a grade B in A-level Maths or equivalent qualification or experience is required.

For taking admission, a minimum of a grade B in A-level Maths or equivalent qualification or experience is required. Language Requirement: If English is not your first language then you must submit a copy of a recent English language test certificate or provide details of when you are going to take the test.

Benefits

A fully funded four-year SWBio DTP studentship will cover:

A stipend (at the standard UKRI rate; £15,009 per annum for 2019-2020)

Research and training costs

UK/EU tuition fees (at the standard UKRI rate)

Additional funds to support fieldwork, conferences and a 3-month internship