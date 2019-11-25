Fully-Funded Rothamsted-Swansea PhD Studentship in UK, 2019
Highly motivated candidates are welcoming to apply for the Fully-Funded Rothamsted-Swansea PhD Studentship funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC). The studentship is available to UK and EU students.
The studentship is fully-funded that will cover a stipend of £15,009 per annum for the academic year 2019-2020. In addition to this, it also covers research and training costs, UK/EU tuition fees and provides additional funds to support fieldwork, conferences and a 3-month internship.
Founded in 1920, Swansea University was recognized as the University of Wales, Swansea. It is a public research university which has 7 colleges spread across its two campuses. Also, it is the third-largest university in Wales.
Why study at the Swansea University? The university offers a huge range of subjects and courses. It provides the accommodation space with the outstanding teaching facilities and personality development guides for its applicants.
Application Deadline: December 2, 2019
Brief Description
- University or Organization: Swansea University
- Department: NA
- Course Level: PhD
- Award: Fully-Funded
- Access Mode: Online
- Number of Awards: Not Known
- Nationality: UK and EU
- The award can be taken in the UK
Eligibility
- Eligible Countries: Applicants from UK and EU are eligible to apply for the opportunity .
- Acceptable Course or Subjects: The grant is awarded in the subject area of Plant developmental genetics, Biology.
- Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, applicants must have to meet the following criteria:
- Must have obtained, or be about to obtain, a First or Upper Second Class UK Honours degree, or the equivalent qualifications gained outside the UK, in an appropriate area of science or technology.
- Applicants with a Lower Second Class degree will be considered if they also have a Master’s degree or have significant relevant non-academic experience.
How to Apply
- How to Apply: To apply for the studentship, applicants first have to complete the application form and after then they have to submit the referee form.
- Supporting Documents: All applications should include a fully completed application form, CV, a transcript of module marks and two references.
- Admission Requirements: For taking admission, a minimum of a grade B in A-level Maths or equivalent qualification or experience is required.
- Language Requirement: If English is not your first language then you must submit a copy of a recent English language test certificate or provide details of when you are going to take the test.
Benefits
A fully funded four-year SWBio DTP studentship will cover:
- A stipend (at the standard UKRI rate; £15,009 per annum for 2019-2020)
- Research and training costs
- UK/EU tuition fees (at the standard UKRI rate)
- Additional funds to support fieldwork, conferences and a 3-month internship
