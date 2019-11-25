November 25, 2019   Scholarship   No comments

Fully-Funded Rothamsted-Swansea PhD Studentship in UK, 2019

Highly motivated candidates are welcoming to apply for the Fully-Funded Rothamsted-Swansea PhD Studentship funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC). The studentship is available to UK and EU students.

The studentship is fully-funded that will cover a stipend of £15,009 per annum for the academic year 2019-2020. In addition to this, it also covers research and training costs, UK/EU tuition fees and provides additional funds to support fieldwork, conferences and a 3-month internship.

Founded in 1920, Swansea University was recognized as the University of Wales, Swansea. It is a public research university which has 7 colleges spread across its two campuses. Also, it is the third-largest university in Wales.

Why study at the Swansea University? The university offers a huge range of subjects and courses. It provides the accommodation space with the outstanding teaching facilities and personality development guides for its applicants.

Application Deadline: December 2, 2019

Brief Description

  • University or Organization: Swansea University
  • Department: NA
  • Course Level: PhD
  • Award: Fully-Funded
  • Access Mode: Online
  • Number of Awards: Not Known
  • Nationality: UK and EU
  • The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

  • Eligible Countries: Applicants from UK and EU are eligible to apply for the opportunity .
  • Acceptable Course or Subjects: The grant is awarded in the subject area of Plant developmental genetics, Biology.
  • Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, applicants must have to meet the following criteria:
  • Must have obtained, or be about to obtain, a First or Upper Second Class UK Honours degree, or the equivalent qualifications gained outside the UK, in an appropriate area of science or technology.
  • Applicants with a Lower Second Class degree will be considered if they also have a Master’s degree or have significant relevant non-academic experience.

How to Apply

  • How to Apply: To apply for the studentship, applicants first have to complete the application form and after then they have to submit the referee form.
  • Supporting Documents: All applications should include a fully completed application form, CV, a transcript of module marks and two references.
  • Admission Requirements: For taking admission, a minimum of a grade B in A-level Maths or equivalent qualification or experience is required.
  • Language Requirement: If English is not your first language then you must submit a copy of a recent English language test certificate or provide details of when you are going to take the test.

Benefits

 A fully funded four-year SWBio DTP studentship will cover:

  • A stipend (at the standard UKRI rate; £15,009 per annum for 2019-2020)
  • Research and training costs
  • UK/EU tuition fees (at the standard UKRI rate)
  • Additional funds to support fieldwork, conferences and a 3-month internship

Apply Now

